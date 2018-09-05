Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, September 5, 2018

September 5, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (79-60) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (73-66)

RHP Ryan Weber (9-6, 2.73) vs. RHP Ryan Carpenter (2-8, 5.07)

The South Division Champion Durham Bulls visit the West Division Champion Toledo Mud Hens for Game 1 of the First Round of the 2018 Governors' Cup Playoffs. Ryan Weber is scheduled to start after leading the Bulls during the regular season with nine wins and a 2.73 ERA, making 18 starts with 25 total appearances. The Mud Hens send Ryan Carpenter to the mound in Game 1 at Fifth Third Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Bulls won the regular season series 6-4 and own a 6-0 all-time playoff record against Toledo.

Tonight's Game 1 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

