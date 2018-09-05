Louisville Bats Nominated for First-Ever "Best Digital Campaign or Activation" Award

September 5, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Over 400 nominations were submitted for consideration for the prestigious Golden Bobblehead Awards. After carefully reviewing each nomination, the finalists have been selected!

The best Minor League Baseball promotions and events of the 2018 season will be recognized at the eighth annual Golden Bobblehead Awards presentations on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Louisville Bats have been named one of five nominees for the first-ever "Best Digital Campaign or Activation", awarded to the club that activates the best digitally-driven campaign. Campaign can be for a club, partner or overall league initiative.

The Louisville Bats' "Cheers to Bourbon Night", in partnership with Evan Williams, featured a special tribute to Bourbon in Kentucky with the Bats rebranding as the "Louisville Mashers", wearing Mashers uniforms and caps.

In addition to the uniforms, a digital logo was created, and a highly successful social media campaign "#TeamRocks" vs. "#TeamNeat" was introduced. The digital headquarters for "Cheers to Bourbon Night", including all of the merchandise, digital artwork, social media campaign and more can be found on the website created for the event, www.louisvillemashers.com.

Here are the nominees:

Charleston RiverDogs: Superb Owl Merchandise Sale

Erie SeaWolves: SnowWolves

Lehigh Valley IronPigs: LVWantsLeBron

Louisville Bats: Cheers to Bourbon Night

Myrtle Beach Pelicans: My Pelicans

