LHV Game Notes

September 5, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The 2018 postseason begins as the North Division Champion IronPigs (84-56) play the opener of a best-of-five series against the Wild Card winning Scranton-WB RailRiders (86-55) in the first round of the IL's 86th Annual Governor's Cup Playoffs... This marks the third-consecutive year the IronRail rivals meet in the first round of the playoffs, as the Riders defeated the Pigs in 2016 (3-0) and in 2017 (3-1). But for the first time in the three seasons, it is the Pigs who enter with the division title... The rivals play the first two games at PNC Field (tonight and Thursday, both 6:35 p.m.) before the series shifts to Coca-Cola Park on Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (5:35 p.m.), if necessary... The Pigs, who enter their third-straight postseason and fourth overall in 11 seasons, are looking to win their second playoff series all-time and first since a three-game sweep of Pawtucket in the 2011 ILDS.

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (10-5, 2.63) will start for LHV against RHP Erik Swanson (3-2, 3.86).

First-Pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.