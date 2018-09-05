Mud Hens Take Game One in Blowout Fashion

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens have won their first playoff appearance since 2007 after taking down the Durham Bulls by a score of 10-3.

Runs were not difficult to come by for the Mud Hens, as they scored in each of the first four innings. Toledo starter Ryan Carpenter surrendered two runs across six innings on his way to collecting the win.

The first inning got started with two strikeouts, however it quickly heated up. Willi Castro ignited the rally with an RBI single, followed by a two-RBI single from Daz Cameron. A third single from Harold Castro put the Mud Hens up by four at the outset of the game.

It was Jacob Robson who got the job done in the second inning with an RBI double, followed by a Pete Kozma double driving in two an inning later. Jason Krizan came through in the fourth inning with a solo shot to push the Mud Hens ahead even more.

The Bulls got to Carpenter for a couple runs in the fourth inning. Nathaniel Lowe grounded out, but drove in a run. Rob Refsnyder doubled home the second run of the inning, but was thrown out at home by Christin Stewart one batter later to end the inning.

The Hen Pen was called upon in the seventh inning. Hunter Cervenka was the first to face the Bulls, setting them down in order. The eighth inning was given to Josh Smoker who walked in a run with bases loaded. However, that was the only run as a strikeout and foul pop out ended the inning.

Chad Huffman came through in the bottom of the eighth with two down, then a wild pitch brought Kozma in. Johnny Barbato came out of the Hen Pen to finish things off in the ninth. He did just that without any issues.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens and South Division-winning Durham will play 2 of the Governors' Cup Semifinals on Thursday at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2018 Prospect Watch):

6. OF Christin Stewart: 0-for-5

8. OF Daz Cameron: 3-for-3, 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBI, walk

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (DL)

10. IF Willi Castro: 2-for-4, 2 singles, run, RBI

16. OF Jacob Robson: 1-for-5, double, RBI

20. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (DL)

21. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

22. LHP Tyler Alexander: DNP

26. OF Mike Gerber: DNP

Hens Notes:

- The International League on Tuesday announced Christin Stewart has been selected to the 2018 IL Postseason All-Star Team. In 122 starts with the Mud Hens, Stewart slashed .264/.364/.480 and led the Mud Hens with 23 home runs, 77 RBI, 213 total bases, 67 walks and 69 runs.

- Manager Doug Mientkiewicz has reached the postseason for the fifth time in six years managing at the minor league level. He won back-to-back titles with High-A Fort Myers in 2014 and Double-A Chattanooga in 2015.

- Not including tonight, the Mud Hens finished 4-6 against Durham in the regular season series, though Toledo won all three meetings at Fifth Third Field.

- This series between the Mud Hens and Bulls marks the third time the clubs have met in the Governors' Cup Semifinals. Durham secured three-game sweeps over Toledo in 2002 and 2007.

