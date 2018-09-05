RailRiders Walk-Off in Game One

In game one and with the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Mark Payton homered to right field to walk-off and defeat the IronPigs 3-2 in Moosic.

The Railriders took a 1-0 lead against Enyel De Los Santos in the bottom of the third inning. After Erik Swanson had stranded the bases loaded in the top half of the inning, the Railriders took the lead on a RBI fielder's choice by Payton.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning against De Los Santos. A single by Gio Urshella skipped past left-fielder Danny Ortiz to score Francisco Diaz making it 2-0 Railriders.

Brady Lail took over for Swanson in the top of the fourth inning and provided two perfect innings for the Railriders. Lail in three post-season games against the IronPigs is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing just two runs over 12 innings.

Justus Sheffield was next out of the pen for the Railriders in the top of the sixth. With two outs and Mitch Walding on first, the IronPigs strung together three straight hits to tie the game at two. An infield single by Andrew Knapp and a throwing error by Urshella made it 2-1. One batter later with runners on the corners, Trevor Plouffe single to left to tie the game at two.

De Los Santos went six-innings and allowed seven hits and walked one. He was charged with two runs, one earned and struck out six but did not earn a decision. Edgar Garcia was first out of the pen for the IronPigs and worked a scoreless seventh. After retiring the first two hitters of the inning, Payton singled and Urshella drove one to the wall in right field by Ryan Goins tracked it down to end the frame.

With runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the eighth against Tyler Gilbert (0-1); Gary Jones elected to load the bases with an international walk. Gilbert rebounded get LJ Mazzilli to ground into an inning ending 5-4-3 double play.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Payton homered to right field to give the Railriders the game one victory. The Railriders are now 4-0 against the IronPigs at home with two-walk off wins in the Governor's Cup Playoffs.

The IronPigs and Railriders resume then ILDS tomorrow night at 6:35 in Moosic. Cole Irvin will head to the mound to even the series against Nestor Cortes.

