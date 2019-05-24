Sussex County Miners to Host the King in the North Night on May 31

May 24, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Sussex County Miners News Release





Augusta, NJ - Why journey all the way to Winterfell when you can drive to Skylands Stadium to visit The King in The North? That's right, on Friday, May 31 (gates open at 6:05pm, first pitch at 7:05pm) all members of Westeros' Great Houses and free folk are invited to join the 2018 Can-Am League Champion Sussex County Miners to pay homage to the greatest drama of all time, HBO's Game of Thrones. We promise there will be no weddings of any color; nor will there be any conspiring in The Garden of Andros (or in our case, the picnic area) during this epic pop culture celebration.

Everybody is encouraged to dress up as their favorite Game of Thrones character and experience all the fun. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an awesome King in The North t-shirt courtesy of Hayenhjelm Electric. In addition, the Miners will wear King in The North jerseys that can be bought at auction after the game. All proceeds will go to The Dorso Community Foundation.

