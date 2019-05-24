Ottawa Champions Promotional Schedule May 28 to June 2

May 24, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Next week's Ottawa Champions games feature a number of exciting promotions that fans won't want to miss.

Tuesday, May 28: Everyone is a winner at Champions bingo night. Fans will be given a bingo card with baseball-themed events to strike off. Winners will get a coupon for a free half pound of wings courtesy of Gracie's, while non-winners will receive 10% off their bill.

Wednesday, May 29: On Wednesday, the Champions will honour pitcher Phillippe Aumont for getting his 800^th career strikeout. Aumont hit the milestone in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, May 22 against the Rockland Boulders.

Thursday, May 30: Every Thursday at RCGT Park is $1 hot dog night.

Friday, May 31: Friday kicks off the first Gabriel Pizza weekend of the 2019 Champions season. Fans who order any size pizza from Gabriel Pizza will have the chance to have two tickets to a Champions game on Friday, May 31 or Saturday, June 1 stapled to their pizza box. Friday is also $5 Labatt night.

Saturday, June 1: On Saturday, the Champions invite minor baseball players from Baseball Québec Outaouais to RCGT Park. This annual event lets any player or coach from Baseball Québec Outaouais wearing their team uniform into the game for free and has players and coaches on the field for the national anthems. Saturday is also $5 Big Rig Brewery night. Big Rig is a local brewery that was opened in 2012 and is co-owned by former Ottawa Senators defenseman Chris Phillips.

Sunday, June 2: The Champions will try to keep the Trois-Rivières Aigles on a leash during Bark in the Park. Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to Sunday's game where a section of the stadium will be dedicated to people and their canine companions. Water stations will be set up on the concourse to keep the pooches hydrated. Upon arrival, fans with their dogs will be given a treat for their pets, along with a waste bag in case the pitchers aren't the only ones delivering sinkers. At the end of the game, the kids in attendance will be invited to run the bases and pet owners will have the opportunity to let their doggo pals play on the field.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.