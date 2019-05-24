Reyes, Gonazalez Lead Jackals to Home Opening Win

On Friday night, the New Jersey Jackals defeated the Trois-Rivieres Aigles by a score of 4-1 to begin their home opener.

Jackals starter Eduard Reyes tossed 5 strong innings allowing 0 runs on 5 hits, while striking out 8 batters.

Conrad Gregor began the scoring for the Jackals early with a sacrifice fly to deep center field with no one out in the bottom of the first. After a one out single in the 6th inning from Aigles second baseman Raphael Glaude, Reece Karalus managed to escape trouble allowing only 1 run in the inning after a passed ball allowed Glaude to score. Conrad Gregor provided some insurance for the Jackals in the 8th with a home run to right off of Aigles pitcher Cortland Cox to expand the lead to 4-2.

CF Jay Gonzalez was 4-5 in the contest with four singles for the Jackals.

It was smooth sailing from there for the Jackals as Javier Reynoso pitched a 1-2-3 8th inning and closer David Richardson delivered a perfect 9th inning to nail down his first save of the season. The Jackals will play game two of the series Saturday at 6:05 pm.

