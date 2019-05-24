Boulders Take down Quebec on the Road

Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Adam Ehrlich went 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the Rockland Boulders to a 3-1 victory over the Quebec Capitales at Stade Canac in Quebec City, Canada. Ehrlich, who played for the Capitales for the past three seasons, tied the score at 1-1 with a second-inning solo shot and added an RBI double in the fourth as the visitors pushed across the decisive runs.

Starter Pasquale Mazzoccoli allowed his lone run just two batters into the game but was outstanding from there, allowing just the one run on three hits in 6.0 innings of work. Jake Zokan came on to earn the save, with Quebec starter Matt Marsh absorbing the loss.

Friday's game was the first of Rockland's seven-game Canadian trek which includes three more in Quebec, with Sunday's game slated for a 6:05 pm start.

