Sussex County Miners' June Special Event Lineup Headlined by Star Wars Night and 90's Night

Augusta, NJ - The 2018 Can-Am League Champion Sussex County Miners are sporting a sizzling hot June promotions and special events night lineup. Whether you're looking to dress up as your favorite Star Wars character, relive the 90's and celebrate Sussex County's first professional baseball team, or have a great family or girl's night out, there is something for everybody at Skylands Stadium.

All Resistance fighters, First Order members, Jedi and Sith are invited to celebrate the greatest movie franchise of all-time on Star Wars Night, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, on June 8 (gates open: 4:30pm, first pitch: 6:05pm). Light sabers will be given to the first 1,000 fans in attendance and popular Star Wars characters will be at the game. Plus, there will be a fan's costume parade around the field during the pre-game ceremonies. The Miners will take the field in Darth Vader inspired jerseys that will be auctioned after the game with proceeds going to The Dorso Community Foundation. While the Miners won't be blowing up the Death Star, there will be an explosive fireworks show after the game.

Whether you're a fan of The Lion King, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Freaks and Geeks, The X-Files, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, or the Sussex County Miners, "90's" Night on June 22 is a can't miss event for everybody. To celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Sussex County's first professional baseball team, the New Jersey Cardinals, the Miners will wear special throwback uniforms. Throughout the night, Skylands Stadium will play rocking 90's songs and feature clips from the decade's most popular movies and television shows. Sure to be collector items, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds going to The Dorso Community Foundation. Then night will end with a thunderous boom as the Miners host the best fireworks show in Sussex County.

Additional promotional nights and special event highlights include the following:

June 1 (6:05pm): Faith & Family Night (Presented by Thrivent Financial) will feature a fun-filled carnival atmosphere including pony rides, a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, face painting and live music performed by The Grace Church Band. Family Promise (Newton, NJ) will hold a collection of toiletry items (e.g. shampoo, deodorant) that will benefit families in times of crisis. The gates will open at 4:00pm.

June 14-16: International Series vs. Japan's Shikoku Island Team- The Sussex County Miners will participate in the Can-Am League's International Series by taking the field against Japan's Shikoku Island Team in a three-game series. The games will be played at 7:05pm on Friday, 6:05pm on Saturday, and 2:05pm on Sunday

June 14: Sussex County Night- All Sussex County residents with a valid ID will receive a special ticket discount for this International Series match up against Shikoku Island

June 29: Ladies Night (Presented by Atlantic Health Systems)- Tonight's the night for ladies to let their hair down and have fun. The first 200 women 18 and over in attendance will receive special goodie bags. Before the game everybody can enjoy shopping opportunities from local merchants and vendors. Every inning prizes will be given away to fans in attendance ranging from makeup to Broadway show tickets. Plus, nine Atlantic Health System nurses will be on the field with the Miners during the pregame ceremonies.

