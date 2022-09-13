Surge Win, Clinch Division

Midland, TX - The Surge clinched a postseason berth with a 3-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday evening behind a strong start on the mound from Kody Funderburk as Wichita will get a taste of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Surge struck first in the bottom of the first inning behind a two-run homer from Yunior Severino to give Wichita an early 2-0 lead. Severino finished three for four with three RBIs in the game.

The Surge extended their lead in the fourth inning as Severino hit his second home run of the game to give the Surge a 3-0 lead.

Funderburk's 16th start of the season resulted in a win as he improved to (10-5) on the mound this season. Funderburk pitched five and one third innings, allowing five hits, three walks, and tallying four strikeouts before being relieved by Steven Cruz in the sixth inning.

Midland's lone run came in the bottom of the eighth behind an RBI single from Tyler Soderstorm that scored Kyle McCann to cut the deficit to 3-1. Osiris German pitched the Surge out of a jam in the eighth and Blayne Enlow earned his third save of the season.

Notes: The Surge finished the season .500 (12-12) in series openers...Severino extended his hit streak to 16 games, longest in Wind Surge history... Wichita improved to 32-31 on the road and 5-2 against the RockHounds this season. The Wind Surge will host the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, September 20th in game one of Texas League Divisional Series.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, September 14th for a 6:30 first pitch. Aaron Rozek will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Jeff Criswell will take the hill for the RockHounds. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

