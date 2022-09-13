Centeno Leads Charge in 4-3 Win Over Missions

San Antonio, TX - Amarillo began their final regular-season series of the 2022 season with a comeback win over the San Antonio Missions. After falling behind 3-0 after the fourth inning, the Sod Poodles used four unanswered runs to claim a 4-3 win on Tuesday night.

Neither team was able to push the first run across after producing baserunners in the game's opening frame. Roby Enriquez swatted an opposite field two-out double down the left-field line before being left stranded on second. Amarillo starter Jamison Hill surrendered a one-out single and walked one before inducing a pair of fly-outs to get out of the inning unharmed.

The Sod Poodles put another two on base in the top of the second. An error and Tim Tawa single placed the second Sod Poodle in scoring position. A popout into foul territory brought an end to the top half of the inning. Hill struck out his first pair of Missions as the game moved to the third.

San Antonio had the first real threat of the game in the bottom of the inning. Consecutive one-out singles were followed by a walk to load the bases. A RBI single into left field plated the first run of the game. A.J. Vukovich hosed the would-be second run of the game at the plate to keep it a one-run contest.

Blaze Alexander was the first Sod Poodle to make it to third base. After being hit by a pitch, Amarillo had runners on first and second following a Tristin English single. A double play wiped English off the path and sent Alexander to third. A groundout kept the Sod Poodles scoreless for the time being.

San Antonio added another two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Juan Centeno got the Soddies on the board when he put a charge into the ball for a solo home run to right-center field. Jorge Barrosa nearly went back-to-back with Centeno, hitting a triple off the top of the wall. Barrosa was thrown out at home trying for an inside-the-park home run. Jordan Lawlar singled for the third straight Amarillo hit ahead a hit by pitch putting another runner on. Alexander nearly put the Sod Poodles in front as he flew out to the warning track in left-center but the Missions remained in front.

Each team was retired in order during their next at-bats. Amarillo made a call to the bullpen, sending right-hander Austin Pope out for the bottom of the sixth inning. Pope retired the side in order in his first inning of work. He struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh.

Amarillo loaded the bases in the top of the 8th inning with an error, walk, and single. Tawa brought Amarillo within one on a fielder's choice. Centeno then doubled down the right-field line, scoring two to give Amarillo their first lead of the game.

Southpaw Mack Lemieux took over for Pope on the mound in the bottom of the eighth. He issued a one-out walk but got out of the inning with a double play started by Lawlar deep in the hole at shortstop.

The fourth pitcher used by Amarillo was lefty Kyle Backhus. He got the first out of the 9th inning via a fly ball to deep center field tracked down by Barrosa. A one-out double put the potential tying run in scoring position. Backhus responded by striking out the next two batters he faced to preserve the win to begin the series.

The Sod Poodles will continue their regular-season series finale against the Missions tomorrow with game two from Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. RHP Bryce Jarvis is scheduled to take the mound against Henry Henry for the Missions. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Notes:

Juan Bomb: Juan Centeno continued his tear against San Antonio pitching in 2022. Centeno put the Sod Poodles on the board with a leadoff solo home run in the top of the 5th. He then gave Amarillo a lead, with a two-RBI double in the top of the 8th inning. In 15 games played against San Antonio, he has racked up six home runs and 15 RBI with five doubles and a triple sprinkled in. He has a .357 AVG, going 21-for-57.

Hill on the Hill: RHP Jamison Hill made his first road start in Double-A, giving the Sod Poodles five innings of three-run ball and scattered seven hits. A game after not recording a strikeout for the first time in his professional career, Hill tallied four punchouts and worked around a pair of walks.

Three-by Enriquez: Roby Enriquez collected three hits for the game, going 3-for-4 with a double. It marked his 24th multi-hit game and his second three-hit game for Amarillo. He had two four-hit games earlier in the season to set a career-high. The first-year pro has also found success against the Missions, hitting .366 (15-for-41) with seven doubles.

Shut It Down, Kyle: Kyle Backhus earned his third Double-A save after leaving a one-out double stranded in the bottom of the 9th inning. Backhus struck out the final two batters he faced in the process. Eight of his first 10 appearances for Amarillo have been scoreless, including each of his last three where he has gone 2-0 with now a save. Over the span, he has surrendered just three hits and has six strikeouts.

Put It On Record: Austin Pope picked up his first Double-A win, tossing two hitless innings in relief of Hill. He bookended the bottom of the 7th with his two strikeouts on Tuesday night. Mack Lemieux picked up his fifth hold of the season for Amarillo with his one scoreless inning in the eighth inning. Lemieux now leads all active Sod Poodles pitchers with his five holds.

