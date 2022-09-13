Watson Delivers Solid Start as Missions Drop Game One to Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions returned to Nelson Wolff Stadium for their final regular season series of the 2022 campaign. In game one against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, San Antonio got out to an early lead after scoring three runs across the third and fourth inning. After surrendering a run in the fifth inning, the Sod Poodles completed the comeback by scoring three runs in the eighth inning. San Antonio had a chance to tie it in the ninth inning but fell short as the Sod Poodles claim a 4-3 victory.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, he allowed a double to Roby Enriquez. Deyvison De Los Santos grounded out sharply to third base to end the inning.

Jamison Hill was the starting pitcher for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The right-hander pitched out of trouble in the bottom of the first inning. Hill retired the leadoff batter before allowing a single to Tirso Ornelas. Hill issued a walk to Domingo Leyba which put two runners on base with one out. Yorman Rodriguez popped out and Juan Fernandez flew out to end the inning.

Amarillo threatened once again in the second inning. With one out in the frame, Tristin English reached base on a fielding error by Connor Hollis. With two outs in the inning, Tim Tawa singled to put two runners on base. Juan Centeno popped out to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Hollis and Ornelas hit back-to-back singles with one out in the inning. Leyba drew a walk to load the bases. Rodriguez drove in Hollis with a single to left field. On the play, Ornelas was thrown out trying to score from second base. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

The Missions added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Webster Rivas began the inning with a base hit. Rivas came around to score on a double from Kelvin Melean. He advanced to third base as Jorge Ona struck out swinging at a ball in the dirt. After striking out Joshua Mears, Hollis singled into center field and scored Melean. The Missions improved their lead to 3-0.

Amarillo plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Former big-leaguer Juan Centeno began the inning with a home run to right-center field. The Sod Poodles nearly scored again after Jorge Barrosa hit a triple. On the play, he was sent around third to attempt an inside-the-park home run. He was thrown out at home on a relay between Ona, Leyba and Rivas. Centeno's homer made it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Sod Poodles continued their comeback effort and took the lead from the Missions in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Kevin Kopps, De Los Santos reached base on a fielding error by Juan Fernandez. After striking out the next batter, Amarillo loaded the bases on a walk to English and a single to A.J. Vukovich. Alek Jacob came on to pitch for Kopps. He allowed a run to score on a fielder's choice from Tim Tawa. Centeno drove in the tying and go-ahead runs on a double to right field. The Missions trailed 4-3.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Kyle Backhus entered the game for a save attempt. With one out in the frame, Rivas hit a double to right field. Ethan Skender was the pinch runner for Rivas. Melean struck out swinging for the second out of the inning. Ona struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 29-35 (2nd half), 67-64 (overall) on the season

* Noel Vela (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch 9/15

* Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 0-3, K

* Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): 2-4

* Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): L, 0.1 IP, H, 3 R, BB, K

* Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): BS, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday, September 14th. Right-hander Henry Henry (4-1, 5.04) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Bryce Jarvis (3-6, 8.41) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

