CC Movie Nights Return to Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Returning for the third consecutive year, catch some of your favorite movies at Whataburger Field for free! CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant Energy, are back on the big screen at Whataburger Field throughout the month of October with four blockbuster films on the docket.

Up first on the big screen, get your vocals ready for "Sing 2" on Saturday, October 1. Next, Disney favorite "Encanto" follows on Saturday, October 8. Then, Marvel fans won't want to miss "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Saturday, October 15. To wrap up the movie series and on the same day as Halloween with the Hooks, "Hotel Transylvania" debuts at the ballpark on Thursday, October 27.

Free to the public, all showtimes will be at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Seating is open in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase.

