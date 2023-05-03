Surge Turn Three DP's in 3-1 Win

Wichita, KS - Anthony Prato hit a two-out single in the seventh inning to drive in two runs to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Wind Surge snap a four game losing streak and even the series at one.

Aaron Rozek struck out two in five and two thirds innings, allowed one run in his longest start for the Wind Surge. Tyler Beck worked two and a third innings of relief for his team leading third win of the season.

Brooks Lee led Wichita with three hits in four at bats and scored a run. Anthony Prato had a pair of hits with the key two run single in the seventh inning.

The Naturals scored first on an RBI sac fly from Luca Tresh in the first inning. Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single, for Wichita to tie the game in the second inning.

The Surge took the lead in the seventh after Prato singled. Northwest Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the ninth loading the bases. Jesion Guzman grounded into a game ending double play on a great defensive play from Prato. It was a season high third double play of the game by Wichita.

Alex Scherff earned his second save and the losing pitcher was Christian Chamberlain.

NOTES - Yoyner Fajardo extended his hit streak to seven games. The one run allowed is the fewest by the Wind Surge since the home opener on April 11th.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge and Naturals continue the series on Thursday evening at 7:05. The Surge will start RH Chad Donato against RH Alec Marsh.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

