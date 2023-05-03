Cards Win Streak Snapped, Fall 7-5 to Travelers
May 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (10-13) marked their territory in the bottom of the first inning after a wild 3-run single from 2B Nick Dunn, putting them up 3-0, but the Travelers (15-8) answered with runs of their own and took Game 2 at Hammons Field 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon. The series is tied 1-1
Decisions:
W: RHP Juan Mercedes (1-0)
L: RHP Edgar Escobar (3-2)
S: RHP Devin Sweet (1)
Notables:
2B Nick Dunn continues to keep his bat alive, extending his hitting streak to seven games after a crazy bases-clearing single in the first inning that landed him on 3rd by the end of the act. He went 2-for-4 on the day with 2 RBIs.
SS Arquímedes Gamboa extends his hitting streak of his own to nine games with a double in the bottom of the 5th.
CF Mike Antico came through once again with a 2-run home run to help the Cardinals reclaim the lead in the bottom of the 7th inning. He's currently on a seven game hitting streak.
On Deck:
Thursday, May 4, 6:35pm - SPR LHP Kenny Hernández (2-0, 5.06) vs. ARK RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 9.60)
Thirst Thursday / College Night
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
