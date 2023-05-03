Cards Win Streak Snapped, Fall 7-5 to Travelers

May 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (10-13) marked their territory in the bottom of the first inning after a wild 3-run single from 2B Nick Dunn, putting them up 3-0, but the Travelers (15-8) answered with runs of their own and took Game 2 at Hammons Field 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon. The series is tied 1-1

Decisions:

W: RHP Juan Mercedes (1-0)

L: RHP Edgar Escobar (3-2)

S: RHP Devin Sweet (1)

Notables:

2B Nick Dunn continues to keep his bat alive, extending his hitting streak to seven games after a crazy bases-clearing single in the first inning that landed him on 3rd by the end of the act. He went 2-for-4 on the day with 2 RBIs.

SS Arquímedes Gamboa extends his hitting streak of his own to nine games with a double in the bottom of the 5th.

CF Mike Antico came through once again with a 2-run home run to help the Cardinals reclaim the lead in the bottom of the 7th inning. He's currently on a seven game hitting streak.

On Deck:

Thursday, May 4, 6:35pm - SPR LHP Kenny Hernández (2-0, 5.06) vs. ARK RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 9.60)

Thirst Thursday / College Night

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.