RockHounds Blank Riders in Game Two

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were shut out for just the second time on the season in a 7-0 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (12-11) was held to just two hits on the offensive side. Luisangel Acuña lined a single in the third and Scott Kapers added a double in the eighth, but they could not push a run across.

The RockHounds (12-11) scored two in the first, one in the second and four in the fifth for their seven runs with six of them coming against Frisco starter Tekoah Roby (1-3). Roby allowed the six runs on eight hits over his 4.1 innings. Nick Starr ceded a run over his 1.2 innings in relief.

Ryan Cusick (1-1) earned the win for Midland in his start, shutting out the Riders over 6.1 innings.

In his 2023 Frisco debut, Juan Mejia threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Mejia pitched in one game for the Riders in 2021.

The RoughRiders continue their series to Midland in game three of the six-game series on Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 p.m. RHP Ryan Garcia (0-1, 4.11) starts for the RoughRiders against RHP Royber Salinas (1-1, 3.44).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

