Showtime: Brandon Pfaadt Will Debut against Rangers

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks promoted right-hander Brandon Pfaadt from Triple-A Reno, and he will make his MLB Debut against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. The D-backs' no.3-rated prospect set the Amarillo single-season strikeout record (144) during the 2022 season and holds the franchise record with 180 strikeouts over 25 starts across the 2021-22 seasons. His 218 total strikeouts in 2022 were the most by a minor leaguer since 2001, and he was the first minor league pitcher to hit the 200-strikeout mark since 2011.

A fifth-round pick out of Division-II Bellarmine (Bellarmine, KY) during the 2020 MLB Draft, Pfaadt made his climb to the big-league roster after just 56-career minor-league starts. He worked his way to Double-A in his first professional season in 2021. After climbing the D-backs' top 30 prospect rankings, Pfaadt currently ranks as the no. 51-rated prospect in all of baseball and one of three Arizona farmhands ranked inside the MLB Top 100.

In five starts with Reno to begin 2023, Pfaadt was 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA. His 30 strikeouts and 25.1 IP were both tops in the organization prior to today's move.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that Pfaadt will wear no. 32 with the big-league club. First pitch from Globe Life is slated for 1:05 p.m.

Pfaadt is now the 40th former Sod Poodle player to make it to 'The Show' and the 14th to debut with the Diamondbacks. He joins OF Corbin Carroll, OF Dominic Fletcher, RHP Luis Frias, OF Stone Garrett, LHP Tommy Henry, C Jose Herrera, LHP Tyler Holton, RHP Drey Jameson, INF Buddy Kennedy, OF Jake McCarthy, RHP Ryne Nelson, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, and OF Alek Thomas. Former Sod Poodles RHP Humberto Mejia and INF Geraldo Perdomo were recalled to the Major League roster during the 2021 season.

