Surge Lose Nail Biter

SPRINGFIELD, MO - A classic pitcher's duel on Friday night in which the visiting Wichita Wind Surge come up on the short end of a 1-0 defeat.

Cardinals starter Wilfredo Peirera dazzled as he punched out a season high ten hitters enroute to his third win of the season. He pitched five and one third innings allowed just four hits and a pair of walks.

Wichita starter Aaron Rozek rolled through the game pitching a season high seven innings and allowed one run on three hits, walked one hitter and five strikeouts. Rozek finished strong striking out the final three hitters he faced throwing just 84 pitches in the longest outing by a Wind Surge starter this season.

The lone run of the game happened in the third. Arquimedes Gamboa opened the inning on walk, Justin Toerner singled and the runners advanced on foul ball catch. Jose Alvarez groundout allowed Gamboa to score giving the Cards a 1-0 lead.

The Wind Surge threatened and out-hit Springfield for the game 5-3. Wichita stranded eight runners in the game and were two for seven with runners in scoring position. The Surge left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and a runner at third in the sixth. In the ninth inning the Cardinals centerfielder Mike Antico threw out Will Holland at home plate trying to score from second base. Logan Sawyer earned his fourth save.

The Surge dropped to 19-23 and Springfield improves to 20-23.

NOTES: The Wind Surge were shutout for the fourth time this season. Wichita has played five 1-0 games in its history and are now 2-3 in those contests.

UPCOMING - The Wichita Wind Surge continue the road trip in Springfield on Saturday at 6:35. Surge will start RH Travis Adams against Cardinals RH Connor Lunn.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home for a six game homestand on Tuesday, May 30 vs Tulsa Drillers. The Surge will offer $1 Hot Dogs and Dillons Two for Tuesday, buy one ticket and get a free ticket with your Dillons Shoppers Card or App. The Surge will host the Drillers all next week, Tuesday-Sunday at Riverfront.

