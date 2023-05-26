Missions Clinch Series With 4th Consecutive Win Against Soddies

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday night. For the fourth consecutive night, San Antonio trumped the Sod Poodles. With the help of 11 walks, four hit by pitches and timely hitting, the Missions plated eight runs on just five hits in an 8-2 victory. Jackson Wolf notched his second quality start of the season allowing one run in six innings of work.

Jamison Hill was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander struggled with his command in the bottom of the first inning. After setting down the first two batters, he issued back-to-back walks to Tirso Ornelas and Daniel Johnson. With two runners on, Michael De La Cruz struck out swinging to end the scoring threat.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed his first runner in scoring position in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first two batters, Deyvison De Los Santos hit a double to right field. Wolf left him stranded after striking out Tim Tawa.

San Antonio took the lead in the bottom of the second inning after scoring twice on one base hit. With one out in the frame, Jorge Ona drew a walk and advanced to second base on a passed ball. Hill issued a two-out walk to Ray-Patrick Didder to keep the inning alive. Ripken Reyes drove in Ona and Didder with a double down the left field line. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Amarillo cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth inning. Caleb Roberts started off the inning with a double to right field. Seth Beer grounded out and Roberts advanced to third base. A.J. Vukovich drove in Roberts with a sacrifice fly. The Missions held a 2-1 lead.

The Missions had a chance to improve their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Facing Blake Workman, the right-hander set down the first two batters before hitting Reyes with a pitch. Reyes made it to third after stealing both second and third base. He was left stranded after Korry Howell grounded out.

San Antonio added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Daniel Johnson reached base on a fielding error by De Los Santos. De La Cruz reached base on a catcher interference. Cole Cummings drove in both runners with a double to center field. The Missions improved their lead to 4-1.

The Missions plated four runs on just one hit in the bottom of the sixth inning and batted around the lineup. Facing Jake Rice, Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the inning. The right-hander issued three consecutive walks and Reyes scored. Rice was replaced by Mitchell Stumpo. De La Cruz reached base on a fielder's choice as Howell was forced out at home. Stumpo balked which allowed Ornelas to score. After a walk to Cummings, Ona singled and scored Johnson. With the bases loaded, Didder walked and scored Cummings. San Antonio had an 8-1 lead.

Meanwhile, Wolf strung together one of his finest starts of the season. The southpaw allowed one run on two hits across six innings of work while striking out four batters. In the process, he recorded his third win of the season and his second quality start.

Amarillo attempted a comeback in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Roby Enriquez and Ryan Bliss hit back-to-back one-out singles. Jordan Lawlar singled to load the bases. Roberts grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Enriquez to score. With runners on the corners and two outs, Beer flew out to end the scoring threat. The Missions held an 8-2 lead.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 23-20 on the season

All nine starters reached base safely at least once, seven reached base at least twice

Missions drew 11 walks and were hit by a pitch four times

Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB, 2 HBP

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect, Missions Starter): W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-2, R, 3 BB, K

Jordan Lawlar (#1 Dbacks prospect, #8 MLB): 1-4

Deyvison De Los Santos (#4 Dbacks prospect): 1-3, 2B, BB, K, E

Jamison Hill (Sod Poodles Starter): L, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, May 27th. Right-hander Duncan Snider (0-2, 4.22) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander Chad Patrick (1-5, 6.23) is expected to start for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

