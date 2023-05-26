Taylor's Steal of Home Gives Drillers Fourth Straight Win

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Drillers did not get their fourth straight walk-off win on Friday night, but they might have produced the most dramatic victory in what is now a four-game winning streak. The Drillers broke a tie game in the bottom of the eighth inning with a steal of home by catcher Carson Taylor that proved to be the deciding run in a 4-3 win over Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Drillers, with the first three in the streak coming from walk-off wins. It was also their sixth straight one-run game, and they have a 5-1 record in those contests.

With the game tied at 3-3, Taylor set the stage for his game-winning steal when he drew a one-out walk from reliever Christian Chamberlain in the bottom of the eighth. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a balk from Chamberlain.

Yusniel Diaz drew a walk that put runners at first and third. The next batter, Josh Stowers, worked a full count with strike two coming on a foul pop that should have been the inning's second out, but it fell between three Naturals' defenders, just ten feet from home plate.

Stowers struck out on the next pitch with Diaz making a late break toward second. Catcher Luca Tresh threw to second baseman Peyton Wilson who chased Diaz back toward first. Diaz barely won the race with a headfirst dive back into the first base bag. As he slid back safely to avoid the inning-ending third out, Taylor crossed the plate with the go-ahead run on the steal of home. It was just the second stolen base of Taylor's professional career.

Ryan Sublette closed out the win with a scoreless ninth inning, but a leadoff hit batter and a sacrifice bunt made things uncomfortable for the Drillers. Sublette ended the threat with a strikeout and a game-ending ground out.

It was another tough loss for the Naturals who twice led the game. Former major leaguer Jorge Bonifacio had given them a quick 2-0 lead when he hit his ninth homer of the season in the top of the first inning.

The Drillers tied the score with single runs in both the first and second innings. Jorbit Vivas led off the first with a base hit and moved into scoring position with a steal of second base. After a groundout, Jose Ramos brought Vivas home with a sacrifice fly.

Tulsa tied it in the second when Stowers doubled and scored on a base hit from Brandon Lewis.

It remained 2-2 until the Naturals went back in front in the fifth inning. Tyler Tolbert singled to open the inning and stole both second and third bases. Tolbert scored on River Town's sacrifice fly.

The Drillers again tied the score in the bottom of the sixth when Ramos doubled and scored on the second hit of the game from Stowers.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The stolen base by Vivas in the second inning was his ninth of the season and tied him with Jonny DeLuca for the team lead.

*Reliever Alec Gamboa picked up the win to improve his season record to a perfect 5-0. The lefthander allowed just two hits and one run in four innings of work. He began last season with nine straight wins and now has a career 16-4 record with the Drillers.

*Vivas had his fourth three-hit game of the season.

*Tulsa has already played 18 one-run games this year, compiling a 10-8 record in those games. The Naturals are 4-8 in one-run games.

*The Drillers are winning 80% of their home games this year with a 20-5 mark at ONEOK Field.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and the Naturals will continue their six-game series on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Starting time for game five is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

NWA - RHP Alec Marsh (2-1, 3.57 ERA)

TUL - RHP River Ryan (0-1, 2.17 ERA)

