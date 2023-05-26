Cards Walk off Wind Surge

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Noah Mendlinger drilled a bases loaded single in the ninth inning to drive home the game winning run as the Springfield Cardinals delivered a 5-4 come from behind win over the Wind Surge.

The Cardinals scored runs in each of the final four innings of the game to rally and tie the game in the eighth and score the game winning run in the ninth.

Alex Isola drilled a three run, fourth inning home run to give Wichita a 3-1 lead. The Surge added a run in the seventh inning when Will Holland scored on a wild pitch.

The Surge led 4-2 but the Cardinals took advantage of the Wind Surge bullpen. The Surge walked ten hitters in the game with three walks in the eighth inning and another two walks in the ninth.

Andre Granillo earned the win pitching a scoreless ninth. Jordan Brink took the loss and the blown save allowing two runs.

Brooks Lee and Jake Rucker each had a pair of hits in the game. The Surge dropped to 19-22 and Springfield improves to 19-23.

NOTES: The loss is the second walk-off loss of the season for the Wind Surge. DaShawn Keirsey, Jr, was ejected from the game in the second inning. Anthony Prato seven game hit streak and Patrick Winkle six game hit streak both ended.

UPCOMING - The Wichita Wind Surge continue the road trip in Springfield on Friday at 7:05. Surge will start LH Aaron Rozek against Cardinals RH Wilfredo Pereira.

