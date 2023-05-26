Riders to Host 2022 Championship Ring Ceremony on June 2nd

May 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Prior to the Frisco RoughRiders game on Friday, June 2nd, the RoughRiders will honor their remaining members of the 2022 Texas League Championship team with a ring ceremony on the field. Friday is Military Appreciation Night as well as Fireworks Friday at Riders Field.

The ring ceremony will take place on the third baseline, beginning at approximately 6:35 p.m. before the 7:05 p.m. game against the San Antonio Missions.

As of May 25th, 16 players who were a part of the title team are currently on the RoughRiders roster, including Rangers top 30 prospects Evan Carter (No. 1), Owen White (No. 2), Luisangel Acuña (No. 3), Jack Leiter (No. 4), Dustin Harris (No. 7), Aaron Zavala (No. 8), Thomas Saggese (No. 15), Antoine Kelly (No. 23) and Ricky Vanasco (No. 27).

In addition to the existing members of the team, 2022 Texas League Manager of the Year Jared Goedert will be on hand as well as pitching coach Jeff Andrews, who is currently the pitching coach for the visiting Missions.

The RoughRiders swept their way through the 2022 playoffs with a 2-0 series win over the Missions and a 2-0 brooming of the Wichita Wind Surge in the Championship Series. It was the RoughRiders' first title since 2004 and their second in franchise history.

June 2nd is also Military Appreciation Night where the Frisco RoughRiders will honor our military throughout the evening, beginning pregame as US Air Force Brigadier General Kirsten Aguilar will lead a swearing-in ceremony for new members of the US Air Force.

In addition, Merging Vets and Players, a peer support group for veterans, will be on hand to present the colors for the evening's game after spending the afternoon with the team.

The evening will be capped with patriotic postgame fireworks that fans can watch from the outfield grass.

Fans can enjoy the night with a special Family 4-Pack that includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $80.

For tickets and information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 26, 2023

Riders to Host 2022 Championship Ring Ceremony on June 2nd - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.