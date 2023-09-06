Surge Get Grand Slam, Hooks Keep Hammering

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Wind Surge sprang to life mid-way through the ballgame when Seth Gray hit a grand slam to put the Surge within one run. The momentum was lost when the Hooks kept hammering home runs of their own and pulled back out of reach. The Wind Surge lost to the Hooks by a score of 10-4 and Corpus Christi now leads the series two games to none.

Corpus Christi scored the first run of the ball game in the bottom of the second. Jacob Melton hit a solo home run on a fly ball that flew over the right field wall.

The Hooks hit a couple more home runs in the bottom of the fourth. J.C. Correa hit a two-run home run on a line drive to left field and Will Wagner hit a two-run home run on a fly ball to right field.

The Wind Surge bats came to life in the top of the fifth. Jake Rucker and Ben Ross hit singles on line drives and Aaron Sabato was walked to load the bases. Seth Gray then stepped to the plate and hit a two-out grand slam that put the Wind Surge within one run of the Hooks.

Colin Barber hit the Hooks fourth home run of the day in the bottom of the fifth. He hit a line drive to left field for a solo home run.

The Hooks hit their fifth and sixth home runs of the ball game in the bottom of the sixth. Zach Dezenzo hit a three-run home run on a fly ball to left center field and Barber hit a solo home run on a fly ball to right field for his second home run of the game.

Sean Mooney made his first start of the season for the Wind Surge. He pitched a one scoreless inning where he struck out two batters and walked one other batter. Carlos Luna took over and pitched two and two thirds innings where he gave up five runs off six hits. He struck out three batters and walked one more. Luna was credited with the loss, and his record falls to (2-9).

The Corpus Christi Hooks starting pitcher Blair Henley pitched four and two thirds of an inning where he gave up two runs off four hits. He struck out three batters and walked three more. Peyton Plumlee earned the win, and his record improves to (1-6).

The first place Wichita Wind Surge fall to (32-27, 60-67) and the Corpus Christi Hooks improve to (31-28, 64-64). The Surge lead Springfield by one game with ten games to play.

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo has now reached base in a record 21 consecutive games. The streak is the longest of any Wind Surge player this season. The six home runs the Surge gave up tonight ties a season high for the most home runs allowed in a game.

