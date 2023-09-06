Saggese Lifts Cards Over Drillers 5-2

Springfield, MO - Thomas Saggese hit an atomic 3-run home run, his 25th dinger of the year, to secure the Cardinals (31-28, 65-63) 5-2 victory over the Drillers (22-37,63-65) Wednesday night at Hammons Field. With tonight's win, the Cardinals are just one game back from first place behind the Wichita Wind Surge. The Cardinals lead the series 2-0.

Decisions:

W: RHP Nick Trogrlic Iverson (4-4)

L: RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-6)

S: RHP Ryan Svanson (4)

Notables:

Thomas Saggese continues to swing his way to the top of the stat charts, knocking his 25th home run of the season tonight, a 3-run nuke out of the ballpark through left field. He now leads all of Minor League Baseball with 156 hits and 271 total bases this season, while ranking 3rd in all of MiLB with 107 RBIs. He leads the Texas League in batting average (.317), RBIs, hits, extra-base hits (59), total bases, and runs (91).

RHP Tink Hence had a great start for the Cardinals tonight, finishing his night 4.0 IP / 5 H / 1 R / 1 ER / 0 BB / 5 SO

On Deck:

Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (2-3, 4.82) vs. TUL RHP River Ryan (1-6, 3.51)

Budweiser On-Field Pregame Happy Hour / Final Thursday Fireworks / Thirsty Thursday

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

