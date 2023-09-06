Final Home Stand of the Season Runs September 12-17

The Tulsa Drillers will open their final home stand of the 2023 season on Tuesday, September 12 at ONEOK Field. It will be the opening game of a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) that will close out the season.

The six games will feature several different starting times with Tuesday's opener beginning at 6:05 p.m. Game two on Wednesday, September 13 will be the final afternoon game of the season and will start at 12:05 p.m.

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday games will all begin at 7:05 p.m. and the season finale on Sunday, September 17 will start at 6:05 p.m.

The home stand will feature two post-game, Fireworks Shows. They will take place following the games on Friday, September 15 and the season finale on Sunday, September 17.

The series opener on September 12 will be a $3 T-Town Tuesday with $3 tickets available on the Ferguson Kia Lawns and in the Budweiser Terrace as well as $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas. Tickets in the main seating bowl can be purchased for just $9.18 each.

The day game on Wednesday, September 13 will be a Business Person's Special, while the game on Thursday, September 14 will be a $2 Thursday with $2 sodas and hot dogs for everyone, plus $2 beers for fans ages 21 and over.

In addition to Fireworks, the game on Friday, September 15 will also be Oklahoma City Thunder Night. The Thunder Girls, mascot Rumble and the Thunder Drummers will all be at the game to entertain and meet fans. There is a special $20 ticket offering for the game that includes not only a ticket for this Drillers game, but a ticket to the Thunder exhibition game with the Detroit Pistons next month at the BOK Center as well as a special Thunder and Drillers co-branded T-shirt. You get all of it for just $20.

The game on Saturday, September 16 will feature one of the best giveaways of the season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Drillers, Marvel-themed jersey.

The series will be the Hooks only visit to Tulsa this season. The two teams met in May in Corpus Christi with the Hooks winning four of the six games.

Individual tickets for all six games are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

September 12-17 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Tuesday, September 12 First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

COX $3 T-TOWN TUESDAY

It's the final COX $3 T-Town Tuesday of the 2023 season so don't miss your final opportunity to take advantage of a night of deals! For starters, Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each. Fans can also enjoy $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas! COX $3 T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for Drillers games (while supplies last).

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans ages 21 and over, can enjoy a Happy Half Hour for the first 30 minutes after gates open. Domestic 16-ounce beers will be just $4 each at the main concession stands, and High Noons will be $6 each at all stadium bars!

SEASON MEMBER AMNESTY DAYS

This Tuesday-Thursday, any Drillers season ticket members can exchange their unused tickets from the 2023 season for equal value at the ONEOK Field Box Office.

Wednesday, September 13 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:00 p.m.

DAY BASEBALL

Fans, don't miss your final opportunity to get out of the office and catch some baseball under the sun in the final day game of 2023 presented by AM 1430 The Buzz.

Thursday, September 14 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY

Fans will not want to miss the final $2 Thursday of the season. Fans, ages 21 and over, will be able to enjoy Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud and Bud Light for just $2 per serving. The $2 beers will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands. Also, The King Cabbage Brass Band is back at ONEOK Field to perform for fans before and during the game. $2 Thursday is made possible by Delta Dental, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

CLEANING OUT THE CLOSET GIVEAWAY

Were you unable to attend a giveaway night or do you want to snag an extra item from your favorite giveaway? Then, this night is for you! The first 1,000 fans to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a raffle ticket that can be redeemed at a table between the Oil Derrick and Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza for past promotional items, such as bobbleheads, jerseys, and other past promotional items!

Friday, September 15 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate the start of the weekend with a HUGE Fireworks Show courtesy of On the Cusp Pediatric Dentistry, FOX23 and K95.5.

OKC THUNDER NIGHT

The NBA season is just around the corner, and we are going to help you get ready with Oklahoma City Thunder Night! The Thunder Girls, the Thunder Drummers as well as mascot Rumble will be in attendance. This year, we are offering an exclusive Thunder Night $20 ticket package. This special offer includes a general admission ticket to this Drillers game, a limited-edition Thunder and Drillers T-shirt and a ticket to the Thunder preseason game at the BOK Center on October 19. Get all three items for just $20! To purchase the Thunder night ticket package click HERE and enter the code "Thunder."

Saturday, September 16 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

It's the final Grand Slam Saturday of 2023 and its one of our biggest yet as it is Marvel Super Hero© Night with a Marvel-themed jersey giveaway! The Drillers will also be wearing the special Marvel-inspired jerseys which fans will be able to purchase in a one-night silent auction. Grand Slam Saturday and Marvel Super Hero© Night are presented by UScellular, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

MARVEL-THEMED JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive Drillers Marvel-themed jersey. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY JAMESON'S PUB

It's the final BeerFest of the season presented by Jameson's Pub. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative tasting glass and can sample beer from several local breweries from 5:00-7:30 p.m. The breweries that will be attending are Cabin Boys Brewery, Hop & Sting Brewing Co., Marshall Brewing Company, NEFF Brewing, Eerie Abby Ales, Elgin Park, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Emersumnice Brewery, Renaissance Brewing Co. and Dead Armadillo.

MARVEL JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's Marvel jerseys by participating in our silent auction that will take place during the game. The auction will be located on the concourse behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close on the first pitch of bottom of the seventh inning.

Sunday, September 17 First Pitch at 6:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

FAN APPRECIATION FIREWORKS

It's our final game of the 2023 season and we are celebrating you, the fans, for making 2023 an unforgettable season! To begin, Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to just $3 each, and every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18 each. The night will conclude with a huge Fireworks display to say thank you for a great season. In addition, the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout will be FREE for kids ages 14 and under. Fan Appreciation Fireworks are made possible by QuikTrip, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

