Offensive Outburst Leads to Big Win

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers blasted three home runs on their way to a 15-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday night. Leo Rivas hit a grand slam, Robert Perez, Jr. connected for a three-run home run and Alberto Rodriguez had a two-run shot in the victory. The Travs never trailed in the contest and put up three or more runs in four different innings. Six Travelers had two hits in the game and six scored at least two runs.

Moments That Mattered

* The grand slam by Rivas was the highlight of a five-run second inning.

* Perez seemingly salted the game away with his three-run shot in the fourth inning that pushed the lead to seven.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-5, BB, 2 runs, HR, 5 RBI

* LF Robert Perez, Jr.: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas wore their Diamantes jerseys for the final time in 2023 and finished the season with a 3-2 record in the uniforms.

* Rivas matched his career high with the five runs batted in.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Kyle Tyler (7-11, 5.89) pitching for Arkansas against Jamison Hill (7-6, 4.50) for Amarillo. It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

