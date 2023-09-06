Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Workout at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks invite members of the local community and surrounding area to Whataburger Field the morning of September 11, 2023 for the fourth annual 9/11 memorial workout.

Participation is free, donations will be accepted during the event with all proceeds benefitting local First Responders groups. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 9:50 AM with the stair climb beginning at 10:00 AM.

A separate stair climb reserved solely for local military members and first responders will occur at 8:00 AM, participants are recommended to arrive at 7:30 AM. Military members and first responders interested in this private portion should reach out to USCGC Pelican at (904) 778-6328.

