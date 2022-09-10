Surge Come Back

Wichita, KS - Yunior Severino's walk-off, two-run single gave the Wichita Wind Surge a 3-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium on Saturday night. The win lowered Wichita's magic number to win the Texas League North Division's second half title to three.

Daniel Gossett took the mound for the Surge and allowed five hits and one run in five innings.

The Naturals scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings while their pitching staff kept the Surge off the board until the bottom of the ninth. Kasey Kalich allowed the first run on a bases loaded walk before Severino's single plated two more. It was the tenth walk-off win of the season for Wichita.

Notes: The win was the 32nd come from behind win of the season for Wichita. Yunior Severino extended his hitting streak to 14, the longest of the season by a Wind Surge player.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge and Naturals play the final game of the series on Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:05 pm. Cody Laweryson will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Anthony Veneziano will take the hill for the Naturals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

