Rodriguez Homers, Drives in Four as Missions Lose Third Straight

September 10, 2022







SAN ANTONIO - Entering Saturday night on a two-game losing skid, the San Antonio Missions turned to Jackson Wolf in hopes of getting back to their winning ways. His Double-A debut did not go according to plan, however, as he allowed six runs on four hits across five innings of work. Trailing by six runs in the ninth inning, the Missions battled back with four runs and nearly tied the game. The Springfield Cardinals ended the comeback effort to clinch an 8-6 victory.

Steven Matz was the starting pitcher for the Springfield Cardinals as he continued his rehab assignment. San Antonio jumped on the eight-year MLB veteran and scored twice in the top of the first inning. Connor Hollis doubled to start the ballgame and Tirso Ornelas drew a walk. After retiring Domingo Leyba, Yorman Rodriguez hit a single and scored Hollis. Juan Fernandez drove in Ornelas with a ground out to shortstop. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions and he was making his Double-A debut. The southpaw nearly allowed a run in the bottom half of the first inning. Wolf issued a walk to the leadoff batter Justin Toerner. A passed ball from Webster Rivas allowed him to reach second base with no outs. Wolf struck out two of the next three batters and left Toerner stranded at third base.

San Antonio had a chance to improve their lead in the second inning. Kelvin Melean, leading off the inning, reached second base on a fielding error by Matt Koperniak. Joshua Mears singled and Melean advanced to third base. Matz, who reached his pitch limit at 35, was replaced by Kyle Leahy. Ripken Reyes attempted a sacrifice bunt, but popped out instead. Hollis ended the inning by grounding into a double play.

Springfield utilized the long ball to take the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Errol Robinson began the inning with a base hit followed by an Irving Lopez hit by pitch. The Cardinals executed a double steal and both runners advanced into scoring position. On a full count, Toerner hit a 409-foot home run to right field. His sixth homer of the season made it a 3-2 Cardinals lead.

Springfield added their fourth run of the game in the fourth inning. Brady Whalen began the inning with a base hit before stealing second base. After striking out Nick Raposo, Whalen came in to score courtesy of two errors from Fernandez. Fernandez was initially charged with a fielding error before being charged with a throwing error as well. Whalen's run made it a 4-2 ballgame.

Springfield plated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Wolf began the inning by walking Toerner and Masyn Winn. After retiring the next two batters, Whalen drove in both runners after legging out a triple. The Missions trailed 6-2.

San Antonio had a chance to cut into the deficit in the top of the sixth inning. With one out in the inning, Webster Rivas and Melean drew back-to-back walks. Mears singled and loaded the bases. Reyes grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Cardinals added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Grant Gavin, Koperniak began the inning with a single and Robinson doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Lopez drove in Koperniak with a sacrifice fly to left field. Toerner doubled and scored Robinson to make it an 8-2 ballgame.

The Missions threatened to tie the game in the ninth inning. Facing John Beller, Mears drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. He came around to score on an RBI single from Reyes. Hollis drew a walk to put two runners on base. After a fly out from Ornelas, Dalton Roach came in to pitch for Beller. Ethan Skender struck out looking for the second out of the frame. Rodriguez stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run home run to left field. His 14th long ball of the season made it an 8-6 game. Fernandez singled to extend the inning and bring the tying run to the plate. Rivas flew out for the final out of the game.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 28-34 (2nd half), 66-63 (overall) on the season

* Noel Vela (#11 Padres prospect): 2.0 IP, H, BB, 2 K

* Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, HR

* Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 3-3, R, BB

* Mears: 3rd 3-hit game of the season, first since April 19th

* Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, BB, GIDP, K

* Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday, September 11th. Right-hander Nolan Watson (3-4, 6.07) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Edgar Escobar (7-10, 6.83) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. First pitch is expected at 4:35 p.m. from Hammons Field.

