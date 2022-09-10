Marlowe Blasts 2 More HR But Travs Fall on Walk-Off

Amarillo, TX - Blaze Alexander hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth sending the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 7-6 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night. The final play was the only time the Travelers trailed in the game. The Travs led early by four and hit three home runs in the first three innings including two by Cade Marlowe. Amarillo was able to rally as they had three relievers combine for four scoreless frames. Marlowe and Joe Rizzo each had three hits in the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The first of Cade Marlowe's two homers put the Travs on top 4-0 in the first inning.

* Amarillo tied the game in the sixth inning on a bases loaded walk by Blaze Alexander. Alexander then came up three innings later with the bases loaded again and delivered the game-ending hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Joe Rizzo: 3-5, run, HR, RBI

* DH Cade Marlowe: 3-4, 3 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Marlowe posted his second two-homer game of the series and has hit six home runs this week. He now has 20 homers for the season, giving the Travs three players with 20+ HR in the same season for the first time ever.

* The Travs have lost each of the last seven one-run games they have played.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to close out a series win in the finale on Sunday with right-hander Bryce Miller on the mound against righty Ross Carver. First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

