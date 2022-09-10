Arrighetti Paves Way for Third Consecutive Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Spencer Arrighetti fired five shutout innings as the Hooks beat Midland, 8-1, before a Saturday night crowd of 5,288 at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have won 11 of their last 15 games.

Arrighetti permitted three base runners, including one who reached via a strikeout and wild pitch. The 22-year-old from Katy struck out eight against one walk and one hit. Arrighetti, who hurled five shutout last week in San Antonio, owns a 1.29 ERA in his last three outings, all starts.

Solo home runs by Luke Berryhill and Will Wagner kick-started CC in the fourth. Hounds hurler Colin Peluse and retired 10 of the first 11 Hooks hitters.

The home club turned in a crooked number in the sixth, knocking Peluse out of the game while sending nine men to bat. Cesar Salazar turned in the key swing, a two-run bases-loaded double inside the bag at first. Shay Whitcomb followed with a high-chopping RBI infield single for a 5-0 lead.

Matt Ruppenthal retired six of seven in relief of Arrighetti. Derek West limited Midland to one run over the final two frames.

Berryhill, 3-for-4, and Joe Perez, 2-for-4, accounted for five of the eight Hooks hits.

