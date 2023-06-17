Support D3 Day

Join Disability, Dream, & Do (D3) for Father's Day on Sunday, June 18th at Heritage Financial Park as the Hudson Valley Renegades take on the Rome Braves.

The Disability Dream and Do (D3Day) sports camps were created by Dave Clark, the only pitcher in professional sports history to pitch on crutches, and Doug Cornfield, a former NCAA medal-winning runner at Georgia, who himself had a child born with no arms.

These camps allow professional players to interact with children with special needs in various drills and compete in sports with no limitations.

In 2016, Dave Stevens, who was born without legs but played college football and minor league baseball, came on board as the D3Day camps expanded to other cities in the US.

Dave, Dave, and Doug now put on camps all over the country and share their amazing stories as well as inspire others to look past a disability and turn it into an ability.

Share this special day with us during the Renegades HOPE Week. The HOPE (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) Week initiative is rooted in the fundamental belief that acts of goodwill provide hope and encouragement to more than just the recipient of the gesture. On each day during the celebration of HOPE Week, the goal is to shine a spotlight on a different individual, family, or organization worthy of the recognition and support. On this day, the Renegades wrap up HOPE Week with a highlight of D3 to share their story and impact within the community.

