Chavez Drives in 4 in Crawdads' Loss

June 17, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC- The Crawdads fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods by a score of 9-6 on Saturday night.

Bowling Green led most of the game, getting runs in the first three innings to pull ahead 4-0.

The Crawdads tied the game in the fourth. Maximo Acosta walked and stole his 13th base of the season to get into scoring position. Abimelec Ortiz delivered a single to left to bring in their first run of the game. Daniel Mateo reached on a single to put two runners on. Frainyer Chavez knocked his first homerun of the season to even the score at four.

The Hot Rods scored three in the sixth to pull ahead 7-4.

In the bottom half of the inning, the 'Dads got a run back. Mateo singled to get on base. He stole second base, but a high throw allowed him to take third. Chavez hit a fly ball to center, allowing Mateo to tag up to score.

Bowling Green managed two more in the ninth to bring the score to 9-6.

The Crawdads rallied in the ninth, getting a run across. Alejandro Osuna was hit by a pitch with two outs and ran to second on defensive indifference. Geisel Cepeda on a line drive to bring in the final run of the game.

The series will wrap up tomorrow with a 2pm game. It will be a Father's Day Celebration and the first 1,000 fans will receive a tee shirt courtesy of Here 2 Pray and KICKS 103.3. It is also a Church Bulletin Sunday by Catawba Shoe Store.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.