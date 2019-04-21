Supak Shines in Shutout over Jumbo Shrimp

BILOXI, MS - Trey Supak (W, 2-1) continued his efficiency on the mound at MGM Park Sunday leading the Biloxi Shuckers (9-8) to a 5-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-12). The right-hander escaped an early jam and was cushioned by a four-run inning as the Shuckers stretched their season-best winning streak to three in a row.

Four Shuckers enjoyed a multi-hit day at the plate and the pitching staff did not issue a walk over the quick nine-inning affair.

Supak's only trouble on the day came early, as he navigated around a bases loaded jam in the first inning, getting Joe Dunand to roll into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Jacksonville starter McKenzie Mills (L,0-3) struck out the side in the third and was left untouched until the fourth. C.J Hinojosa led off with a double, Dillon Thomas singled and Weston Wilson brought home the first run with a double. Patrick Leonard walked, putting two on for Michael O'Neill who smashed a three-run homer to left-center and made it 4-0. O'Neill finished 2-for-4 en route to his third multi-hit game in the last four days.

Cruising along with the lead, Supak retired the last seven batters he faced, striking out a season-high five while limiting his pitch count to just 71 over seven shutout innings. The scoreless outing was Supak's third at MGM Park in 2019 making it 19 innings without allowing a run at home. Devin Williams entered in the eighth and tossed two perfect innings as the staff combined to retire the last 13 batters of the game.

Capping the day, the Shuckers combined for four straight singles in the eighth inning off Jeff Kinley as Luis Aviles Jr. drove in Wilson to lock it up at 5-0.

Biloxi's ten-game homestand and five-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continues on Monday at 6:35 pm at MGM Park. The Shuckers will send RHP Braden Webb (0-3, 9.95) to the mound against Jumbo Shrimp RHP Robert Dugger (0-3, 7.20).

