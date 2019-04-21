Waters, M-Braves Walk-Off with 7-6 Victory over Biscuits in Extras

PEARL, MS - Things looked grim for the Mississippi Braves (8-7) heading into the bottom of the 10th inning on Easter Sunday, but a four-run rally with two outs capped a 7-6 comeback win over the Montgomery Biscuits (9-7) at Trustmark Park.

Drew Waters had a career day on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI's. Waters leads the Southern League with nine doubles and is tied with teammate Cristian Pache for the league-lead with 10 extra-base hits.

After Montgomery pushed across three runs in the top of the 10th, Luis Valenzuela started the bottom half as the complimentary runner at second base. Valenzuela moved to third base on a fly out by Jonathan Morales and then scored on a wild pitch. Biscuits reliever Matt Krook (L, 0-2) got Connor Lien to ground out to third for the second out.

Garrison Schwartz and the M-Braves were down to their final strike, but the M-Braves left fielder worked a walk, from a 3-2 count, to extend the game. Ray-Patrick Didder then singled up the middle to place the tying run on base. The switch-hitting Waters, batting from the right side, lined a double down the right-field line scoring Schwartz and Didder to tie the game at 6-6. The 20-year-old advanced to third base on a wild pitch by Krook and then scored on another wild pitch to give Mississippi the 7-6 walk-off win.

The M-Braves and Biscuits traded runs throughout the first six innings. Waters broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with his first home run of 2019. Montgomery's Josh Lowe hit a pair of solo home runs in the fourth and sixth.

Didder snapped an 0-for-20 in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double off the left field wall that scored Lien to tie the game at 3-3. The M-Braves recorded five extra-base hits on Sunday, moving their league-leading total to 49. Lien was 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Starter Joey Wentz dealt 5.2 innings and gave up three runs, all solo homers, on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts. The 21-year-old came one out shy of picking up Mississippi's first quality start of 2019. Jordan Harrison tossed 2.1 innings of three-hit baseball and turned it over to Josh Graham (W, 2-0) in the ninth. Graham pitched a scoreless ninth, but gave up three runs, one earned, on four hits in the 10th. Graham earned the win because of the comeback and has a 1.93 ERA over a team-leading seven appearances.

The win pushes the M-Braves record to 2-1 in extra-inning games and 4-2 in one-run games.

The M-Braves and Montgomery Biscuits will play the first of two 10:35 am CT games on Monday morning. LHP Tucker Davidson will make the start for the M-Braves against Montgomery LHP Brendan McKay. First pitch is set for 10:35 am CT with coverage beginning at 9:20 pm on 103.9 FM, the TuneIn Radio app and MiLB.tv.

Monday's Promotions:

Easter Monday Matinee - Are you off work? Then make a Trustmark Park hot dog and drink your brunch.

SportClips Military Monday - All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive FREE Field Level or General Admission tickets when presenting a valid ID. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips Prize pack.

Mustard Monday - Free samples of mustards from around the world. Mustard games for kids!

The homestand continues with another10:35 a.m. contest on Tuesday, then the series wraps up with a First Responders Wednesday on April 24 with first pitch at 6:35 pm. For tickets visit mississippibraves.com/tickets or call 888-BRAVES4!

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

