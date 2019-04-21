Sheets Sends Barons Past Generals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Gavin Sheets delivered a home run and three RBI as the Birmingham Barons topped the Jackson Generals by a 10-4 final Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Sheets, who also homered in Saturday's series opener, sent a two-run shot to the bullpen in right-center to give the Barons a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He later tacked on an RBI-single as part of a three-run third.

Micker Adolfo followed with an RBI-single and Blake Rutherford reached on an error to help extend the lead to 6-2.

Birmingham scored runs in each of the first three frames to back a strong effort from right-hander Jimmy Lambert (W, 2-1).

Lambert surrendered just three runs across 5.2 innings of work to earn his second win of the season. The Chicago White Sox No. 19 prospect struck out nine, including five in the first two innings. All nine punchouts came swinging.

The Generals mounted a brief comeback in the top of the sixth and cut the deficit to three. However, the Barons responded in the bottom half of the frame with four runs to put the game out of reach. Laz Rivera drilled a two-RBI single and Luis Gonzalez deposited a two-RBI double to left to make it a 10-3 ballgame.

Joel Booker turned in a three-hit effort and stole a pair of bases, as well, in Birmingham's largest scoring output of the season. Eight players in the lineup recorded at least one hit, while seven tallied at least one run.

The Barons and Generals will continue their five-game series Monday morning. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. at Regions Field as Barons left-hander Bernardo Flores (1-1, 0.56) opposes Generals right-hander Emilio Vargas (0-0, 3.60).

Coverage of Saturday's game will begin at 10:45 a.m. on WJQX-FM 100.5 with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

