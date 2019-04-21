Barons Batter Jackson on Easter, 10-4

Birmingham, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, finally felt the pendulum back swing the other way, losing 10-4 on Sunday to the Birmingham Barons. The loss by the Generals (8-7) ends a four-game winning streak, as the Barons (9-8) evened the series with a 13-hit barrage at Regions Field.

Unlike his last two starts, Bo Takahashi (2-1, 5.14 ERA) gave up multiple runs in the first inning, both coming on a two-run shot by Birmingham's Gavin Sheets. Takahashi surrendered another run in the second inning and three more in the third, helping Birmingham build a 6-2 lead after three frames. The Generals' starter finished four innings with eight hits allowed and six runs given up, walking two while striking out three. Bud Jeter threw a scoreless fifth inning, but he allowed the first four hitters in the sixth to reach base, opening the door to a four-run frame for Birmingham. Daniel Gibson made his first appearance of the year with a scoreless inning of relief in Jeter's place, and Tyler Mark pitched the final two stanzas with five strikeouts.

Coming off a streak of 37 runs scored over four games, the Generals' offense fell quiet on Sunday at the hands of Jimmy Lambert (2-1, 2.91 ERA). Jackson finally got on the board in the third inning with a leadoff homer from Andy Young (his second of the year), and Daulton Varsho drove in Pavin Smith with a sacrifice fly three hitters later. At that moment, with Jackson down 3-2, the game seemed within reach, but Birmingham would outscore the Generals by five runs the rest of the way. Young, Smith, and Dominic Miroglio each finished 2-for-5 with a run scored, though the Generals went hitless for the second day in a row with men in scoring position (0-for-10). The Generals also left eleven runners on base in the defeat.

