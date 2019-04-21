Davis, De La Trinidad Power Wahoos to 8-5 Easter Sunday Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos used a pair of home runs from Jaylin Davis and Ernie De La Trinidad and a clutch, late heads up defensive play to beat the Mobile BayBears 8-5 on Easter Sunday, improving their record to a league-best 12-5 on the season.

RHP Jorge Alcala took the ball for the Blue Wahoos for the fourth time this season and delivered his fourth win. The righty was excellent early, allowing just one hit through the first four innings. In the fifth, he finally ran into problems, allowing five runs on two home runs (Brendon Sanger and Brandon Marsh), a double, two singles, and a walk. The crooked inning was the first blemish for a Blue Wahoos starting staff that entered the evening with a 1.39 ERA.

The Blue Wahoos offense had Alcala's back. Jordan Gore led off the bottom of the first with a double and game in to score on a single by Taylor Grzelakowski. The Wahoos added five runs in the third, stringing together a single by De La Trinidad, double by Caleb Hamilton, and home run by Davis to go up 4-0. Grzelakowski followed with a walk, and Luis Arraez doubled him to third. Jimmy Kerrigan singled home Grzelakowski and a Joe Cronin sacrifice fly plated Arraez and made it 6-0.

Two more runs crossed the plate for Pensacola in the fourth. De La Trinidad led off the inning with a no doubt homer to right. Hamilton followed with a single, and Davis doubled him to third. Grzelakowski lofted a sac fly to center to make it 8-0.

After Mobile put the five-spot on Alcala in the fifth, LHP Tyler Jay tossed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief for the Blue Wahoos, striking out four. Rehabbing LHP Gabriel Moya entered in the eighth and opened the inning with a pair of strikeouts, but then allowed a single and two walks to load the bases.

Dusten Knight entered with the bases full and two outs. He uncorked a wild pitch, but the ball took a friendly hop off the backstop to catcher Brian Navarreto. The Blue Wahoos defense caught the BayBears in a rundown, completing an unusual 2-4-3-5 putout, ending the inning with Hamilton chasing down the runner from third and making a sprawling tag at the plate for the final out.

There was less drama in the ninth, as Knight set down the side in order, striking out the final two hitters to earn his fourth save of the season. He capped off the Blue Wahoos win with a signature backflip.

Hamilton was 3-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI, and two runs. Arraez was 2-2 with a triple, a double, a walk, and a run scored. De La Trinidad and Davis each had two hits, including their homers.

Pensacola and Mobile will continue their five-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium tomorrow evening at 6:35 PM with Twins top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol on the mound.

