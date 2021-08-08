Sunday's Game Postponed, Tickets Can be Exchanged for a Future Game

August 8, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The game scheduled for Sunday, August 8th with the Everett AquaSox has been postponed due to field conditions and inclement weather. A specific make-up game between the two teams will occur in Everett later in the season.

Fans who had tickets to Sunday's game can exchange those tickets for any other 2021 Spokane Indians home game based on availability. The Indians have 12 regular season home games remaining. Contact the Spokane Indians Tickets Office starting on Tuesday, August 10th at (509) 343-6886 to make your exchange. The office is closed on Monday, August 9th.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium to host the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) on Tuesday, August 17th for Bark in the Park & Garage Sale Night presented by The UPS Store. The final homestand of the 2021 season starts on Tuesday, September 1st when the Indians welcome the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) to town.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.