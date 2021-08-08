Vancouver Drops Game, Series on Sunday

August 8, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians were felled by the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 7-5 Sunday afternoon at Ron Tonkin Field. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the C's and they've now lost four straight series to fall deep into fifth place.

The Hops struck for two runs in the first and never looked back. They went on to score a run in the third, two in the fifth, and two in the ninth to hold on to the lead from wire to wire.

Vancouver got their scoring started with a Luis De Los Santos home run in the third. It was his team-high tenth of the year to make it 2-1.

A two-run sixth for the C's featured a sacrifice fly from Will Robertson and an RBI single off the bat of Orelvis Martinez. Davis Schneider added a tally with a sac fly of his own in the seventh before the Canadians challenged for the lead in the ninth.

Trailing 7-4 to start the final frame, two quick outs were recorded before Zac Cook hit his second home run of the series and third of the season to bring Vancouver within two. The next batter walked then Andres Guerra singled to bring the winning run to the plate, but a line drive off the bat of Eric Rivera was caught two feet above the turf to rob him of a base hit and end the game.

On the mound, the only C's pitcher to not allow a run was Hagen Danner. The righty went two shutout innings to keep the game close, didn't walk a batter and K'd two.

With the loss, the Canadians are ten games under .500 for the first time this season and enter play on Tuesday 16 games back of the first place Everett AquaSox.

After an off day Monday, Vancouver travels to Everett to start a six-game series Tuesday night at Funko Field Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.