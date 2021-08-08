Pfaadt Dominates C's Again

HILLSBORO, OR - Brandon Pfaadt continued his dominance of the Vancouver Canadians Saturday night by leading the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) to a 2-1 win at Ron Tonkin Field.

The right-hander - who twirled a complete game shutout against Vancouver last month - worked seven electric innings in which he gave up one run on two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high 11 batters. Orelvis Martinez doubled home the go-ahead run in the third to make it 1-0 C's but that was all Pfaadt would allow.

Nick Fraze (L, 3-2) was solid but gave up single runs in the fourth and fifth to take the tough-luck loss. All told he worked four and two-thirds frames, scattered five hits, walked two and struck out six.

Andrew Bash, Willy Gaston and Roither Hernandez combined on 4.1 shutout innings of relief to keep the game close despite Vancouver's struggles on offense.

The Canadians whiffed 15 times tonight, tied for the most strikeouts they've accrued in a single game this year.

Vancouver will try and salvage a series split in tomorrow's finale. CJ Van Eyk goes for the C's and will be opposed by Justin Vernia. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

