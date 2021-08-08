Spokane Winning Streak Ends with 6-5 Loss

August 8, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - All good things must come to an end. The Everett AquaSox scored five of their six runs in the middle innings, and frantically held on in the bottom of the ninth to end Spokane's four-game winning streak and defeat the Indians, 6-5, on Spokane County Fair Night presented by Valley Glass.

TOP PERFORMERS

George Kirby, the third-ranked prospect in the Mariners organization, was excellent in his first start since early July. He tossed three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out a pair.

Joseph Rosa hit a pair of doubles, scored a run, and drove in another for the AquaSox.

Noah Davis took his first loss in an Indians' uniform after giving up four runs in six innings of work. He walked two and struck out four.

BY THE NUMBERS

After entering Saturday 0-for-15 in this series, leadoff man Victor Labrada finally got it going with a pair of hits and two RBI.

Isaac Collins now has eight multi-hit games in his last 10 starts after his 2-for-5 night atop the Spokane lineup.

Kyle Datres picked up two more hits and now owns an eight-game hitting streak.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane's Redband Rally almost struck in the final innings for the third time this series. Trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Kyle Datres worked a one out walk. Aaron Schunk laced one into center and Javier Guevara walked to load the bases and bring up the tying run. After an RBI fielder's choice, Isaac Collins came up and knocked in a pair on a looping line drive to right to cut the deficit to 6-5, bringing up Ezequiel Tovar as the winning run. He gave one a drive down the left field line, but Cody Grosse made a running catch to end the game.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Hillsboro got seven innings and 11 strikeouts from Brandon Pfaadt to beat Vancouver, 2-1.

A night after scoring 20 runs, Eugene needed just two of them to beat Tri-City, 2-0.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and AquaSox conclude their six-game series on Sunday for Garage Sale Night presented by Triple Play Family Fun Park. The Indians will be hosting a cash-only garage sale with proceeds benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Score some sweet deals on hats, jerseys, game-used equipment, and more! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field! First pitch is set for 5:09 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Originally scheduled to start the game Sunday, Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield will no longer be making a rehab start for Everett.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.