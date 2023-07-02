Sunday's Game Postponed Due to Weather
July 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Amarillo, Texas - Tonight's scheduled game between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Tulsa Drillers has been postponed due to weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, July 3. The teams will play two (2) seven-inning contests with game one scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of game 1.
The HODGETOWN gates are scheduled to open at 3:00 p.m.
