Jose Leclerc to Rehab with Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Sunday when the RoughRiders play the San Antonio Missions from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium at 6:05 p.m.

Leclerc was placed on the 15-day Injured List with a sprained right ankle on June 24th. Before the injury, Leclerc owned a 3.42 ERA over 24 outings with the Rangers, striking out 25 batters over 23.1 innings.

A former RoughRiders pitcher in 2015 and 2016, Leclerc is expected to throw one inning against the Missions on Sunday.

The fifth game of the six-game set in San Antonio takes place at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday. Frisco is slated to start RHP Noah Bremer (0-0, 10.80 ERA) and San Antonio will send out RHP Bobby Milacki (0-0, 1.29 ERA).

Frisco returns home next week for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds that starts at 7:05 on Tuesday, July 4th for Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Rhythm Energy. Get your tickets now for the game and the double fireworks show at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

