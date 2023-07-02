Deja Vu: Red-Hot Hounds Walk off Hooks

MIDLAND - On Sunday evening, for the second time in as many nights, the RockHounds managed a pair of ninth inning runs to beat the Hooks, 4-3, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi has lost a season-high seven games in a row, with Midland picking up its seventh-straight win.

The Hooks received a fine start from Rhett Kouba, who held the RockHounds to one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings of work. The blemish came on a two-out triple in the second.

Kouba responded by retiring nine of the final 11 he faced.

CC netted all three of its runs in the third. Drew Gilbert capitalized on a two-out walk by clubbing a 1-2 pitch into the bullpen in right field for his third Double-A home run. Luis Aviles Jr. sparked the rally with a lead-off single. Aviles stole second and third before scampering home on a throwing error.

The Hounds would draw within one at 3-2 with a marker in the sixth before sending six men to bat in the ninth. A pair of walks opened the decisive frame, enabling back-to-back, two-out singles by Drew Swift and Lawrence Butler that won the game.

