Granillo Nails Down 5-4 Win with Three-Inning Save

July 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - RHP Andre Granillo dealt 3.0 scoreless innings to earn the save and slam the door in a 5-4 win for the Springfield Cardinals (2-3, 36-38) against the Arkansas Travelers (3-2, 48-26) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Jose Martinez (1-1)

L - RHP Travis Kuhn (4-1)

S - RHP Andre Granillo (7)

Notables:

Granillo earned Springfield's first 3.0-inning save of the season with no runs, one hit, two walks and a strikeout through his 3.0 frames to close the win... 2B Nick Dunn provided the go-ahead run in the 7th with an RBI sac fly that brought in CF Victor Scott II for the 5-4 lead... 1B Chandler Redmond tied it in the 6th with his Double-A leading 21st home run, a two-run shot, to make it 4-4... DH Jacob Buchberger went 3x4 with a run... SS Arquimedes Gamboa went 2x3 with a walk and a run... CF Victor Scott II went 1x4 with an RBI sac bunt that tied it, 2-2, in the 5th... RF Jose Alvarez went 1x3 with an RBI single in the 5th.

On Deck:

-Monday, July 5, 6pm - SPR LHP Kenny Hernandez (7-2, 5.61) @ ARK RHP Shawn Semple (2-1, 3.24)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 5:45pm.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.