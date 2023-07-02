Granillo Nails Down 5-4 Win with Three-Inning Save
July 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
North Little Rock, AR - RHP Andre Granillo dealt 3.0 scoreless innings to earn the save and slam the door in a 5-4 win for the Springfield Cardinals (2-3, 36-38) against the Arkansas Travelers (3-2, 48-26) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday night.
Decisions:
W - RHP Jose Martinez (1-1)
L - RHP Travis Kuhn (4-1)
S - RHP Andre Granillo (7)
Notables:
Granillo earned Springfield's first 3.0-inning save of the season with no runs, one hit, two walks and a strikeout through his 3.0 frames to close the win... 2B Nick Dunn provided the go-ahead run in the 7th with an RBI sac fly that brought in CF Victor Scott II for the 5-4 lead... 1B Chandler Redmond tied it in the 6th with his Double-A leading 21st home run, a two-run shot, to make it 4-4... DH Jacob Buchberger went 3x4 with a run... SS Arquimedes Gamboa went 2x3 with a walk and a run... CF Victor Scott II went 1x4 with an RBI sac bunt that tied it, 2-2, in the 5th... RF Jose Alvarez went 1x3 with an RBI single in the 5th.
On Deck:
-Monday, July 5, 6pm - SPR LHP Kenny Hernandez (7-2, 5.61) @ ARK RHP Shawn Semple (2-1, 3.24)
-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 5:45pm.
