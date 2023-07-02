Late Inning Drama Leads to Surge Loss

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge starting pitcher, Travis Adams, tied his season high strikeouts with seven over five innings that put the Surge in good position to win their fifth straight, but a ninth inning grand slam by Tyler Tolbert and the Naturals ruined the win streak. NW Arkansas defeated Wichita 7-4 and Wichita now leads the series four games to one.

Wichita took an early lead in the bottom of the second. Jake Rucker got the first two runs with a well hit two RBI stand up triple that ricocheted off the left field wall. Naturals pitching helped deliver the next two runs thanks to five walked Surge batters and one more hit by pitch that forced the runs to come in.

The Naturals got on the board in the top of the fifth. Jeison Guzman grounded out to first and a runner was able to score from third.

Guzman then added another run for the Naturals off a solo home run in the top of seventh.

NW Arkansas rallied in the top of the ninth that put five runs on the board. Tyler Tolbert came up to hit with loaded bases and hit a two out grand slam that pushed the Naturals ahead of the Wind Surge.

Travis Adams pitched an impressive first five innings for the Surge. He only gave up one run on two hits, walked none, and struck out seven Naturals batters which ties his season high. Jordan Brink came in the ball game in the top of the ninth to attempt the save but gave up the game winning grand slam and is credited with the loss.

The starting pitcher for the Naturals, Andrew Hoffmann, struggled in the one and two thirds innings he pitched. He gave up four runs on two hits, walked three batters and struck out two more. Andrew McInvale earned the win.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (4-1),(32-41) and the NW Arkansas Naturals improve to (1-4),(30-44).

NOTES: Former Wind Surge pitcher Chris Vallimont was promoted to MLB with the Baltimore Orioles. He is the 20th former player to make it to the Major Leagues.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge wrap up their home series against the Naturals. Game six will be played at 6:35 PM for a special Red, White and Boom Fireworks Event at Riverfront. LH Aaron Rozek for Wichita will face TBD for NW Arkansas.

