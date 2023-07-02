Skid Hits Six as Hounds Secure Series

July 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - The RockHounds scored twice in the ninth inning Saturday night as they walked off with a 4-3 win over Corpus Christi at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland has won six in a row to improve to 4-0 in the six-game series. The Hooks have dropped their last six.

Following an hour-and-a-half rain delay, Zach Dezenzo capitalized on a couple of first-inning walks by belting a 404-foot home run into the bullpen in left for a 3-0 Hooks lead.

With Ryan Cusick chased from the game after facing six batters, Midland went to its bullpen as four relievers blanked CC over 8 1/3 innings.

Hooks lefty Colton Gordon turned in a fine start , allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 5 2/3. Gordon struck out nine while lowering his ERA to 3.52, which ranks second in the Texas League.

Midland managed a run in the seventh before three base hits opened the ninth to end the game in favor of the home club. Extra bases by Drew Swift and Lawrence Butler paved the way for the game-winning single by Brett Harris.

Corpus Christi has scored just 13 runs over the four games, with nine of those markers coming in the first inning.

