Sun Battle Back, Defeat Sky, 86-82

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago, IL - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (5-0) defeated the Chicago Sky (2-2), 86-82, on the road at Wintrust Arena. Connecticut trailed by as many as 10 points, including a season-high eight-point deficit at the half, but battled back to stay undefeated on the season.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut for the fourth time this season, tallying 19 points, eight rebounds three assists and one block in the win. She 14 of her 19 in the second half of action.

Brionna Jones added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes of play, while DiJonai Carrington recorded 16 points, six boards and one assist to help pace the Sun to victory. Ty Harris notched 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal, including 12 second-half points.

The Sun used a 27-17 third quarter to pull ahead by two points heading into the fourth, 69-67, after trailing by eight points at the break. The Sky were able to regain a 79-78 lead with 5:23 to play in the final quarter, but the Sun went on a crucial 7-0 run and held the Sky without a field goal until the 1:02 mark in the fourth to seal the win.

Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in the effort.

After Alyssa Thomas was ejected from the contest with 3:41 in the third quarter, the Sun outscored the Sky, 27-24, the rest of the game.

The Sun grabbed a season-high 28 rebounds, including 16 offensive boards.

Connecticut outscored Chicago in the paint (40-34) and in second-chance opportunities (27-7).

The Sun outrebounded the Sky by 17 (38-21).

Connecticut turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 23 points for Chicago.

There were 16 lead changes and seven ties in tonight's contest.

